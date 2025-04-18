Hosur girl with autoimmune disease seeks support for costly Rituximab injection

KRISHNAGIRI: A 15-year-old girl from Hosur who has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease is in need of a critical injection that costs at least Rs 30,000 for a single shot. The family has sought support from the district administration.

The girl is suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a disease in which the immune system of the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. She has to be administered Rituximab two shots injection that costs at least Rs 30,000 per shot twice a month, just once.

M Bhuvaneswari, the girl's mother, told TNIE, "My daughter was diagnosed with SLE in 2023. Since then she has been taking various medicines and treatment at private hospitals in Bengaluru. In February, she was asked to take Rituximab injection twice a month for one time. It costs Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 per injection at different private hospitals. We can't afford it. If the two shots of Rituximab are taken now, then it can be taken after six months only if needed."

Bhuvaneswari's husband is a welder and another daughter has 50% intellectual disability.

We are spending around Rs 10,000 monthly for our elder daughter who has SLE, Bhuvaneswari added.

The family is seeking the Krishnagiri district administration's intervention as there has been no action from the health authorities so far.

"Since February we have approached Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) thrice. A medical college official said the drug will be procured from Chennai. But there has been no response till date."