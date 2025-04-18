Madras HC orders FIR against Minister K Ponmudy for hate speech by April 23

CHENNAI: Slamming Minister for Forests K Ponmudy for his “derogatory” speech against Hindu religious sects, the Madras HC on Thursday instructed the Tamil Nadu police to register an FIR against him for the “hate speech” and inform the court by April 23.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who issued the direction, said one FIR could be filed instead of registering multiple FIRs based on the complaints received in different places. He warned the court would initiate contempt proceedings suo motu if the police failed to file the case.

“If you don’t register (FIR), (the court) will take a suo motu contempt case. Now the court has taken cognisance (of the matter),” he told Advocate General PS Raman. When the A-G responded, saying an inquiry is being held on the matter, the judge said the police need not wait for an inquiry since the minister himself has accepted that he made the remarks.

HC judge frowns upon Minister Ponmudy’s apology for crass joke

The judge expressed his angst during the hearing of suo motu revision case against the acquittal of the minister from a disproportionate assets (DA) case by the principal sessions and district court in Vellore. He said the recent remarks were made “with full consciousness” and therefore it cannot be termed as a “slip of the tongue”.

ustice N Anand Venkatesh disapproved of the public apology tendered by Ponmudy and initially wanted the AG to inform the court by 4.45 pm on Thursday whether an FIR had been registered on the issue.

The judge further noted that the Supreme Court, which suspended Ponmudy’s conviction and sentence in another DA case with conditions, could be approached for recalling such relief given to him. He highlighted that the apex court has made it clear that FIRs shall be registered without waiting for a complaint to be lodged in cases of “hate speech”.