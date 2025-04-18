Madurai collector urges donors to register for Chithirai festival; corporation inspects preparations
MADURAI: District collector M S Sangeetha, on Thursday, asked donors who would like to offer food, water and cool drinks to the devotees during the Chithirai festival to register through the food safety department website.
Donors need to register their names in the https://foscos.fssai.gov.in website and get the registration certificate by paying Rs 100 as fee.
People can also lodge complaints on 94440-42322 WhatsApp number to report any adulteration in food and other items.
“It is essential to avoid banned plastic items, and both donors and devotees should dump the food and other waste into the corporation dustbin available in the area. Temporary sheds must be constructed as per instructions and there must be no adulteration in any of the food or drinks”, said the collector, in a press note.
The donors could also contact 0452-2640036 for getting registration certificate from the District Food Safety Department, said the press release.
Corporation commissioner inspects preparatory works
City corporation commissioner Chithra Vijayan and officials on Thursday inspected the preparatory works underway at the Madurai Meenakshi temple, Vaigai river and the Kallalagar temple, ahead of the annual Chithirai festival in the last week of April.
Considering summer heat and high footfall, the corporation has identified spots across the venue to place water tanks, said the commissioner.
Additional workers would be deputed around the Meenakshi temple to keep the premises clean, she said, adding that special measures are being taken to remove water hyacinth from the Vaigai river ahead of the Kallalagar procession.