Madurai HC seeks police response in SC woman’s petition over sister’s suicide outside Thanjavur police station

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday sought counter affidavit from Tamil Nadu police in a petition filed by an SC woman seeking CB-CID investigation into the death of her sister, who died by suicide in front of Naducauvery police station in Thanjavur on April 8 demanding the release of her brother who was allegedly detained in a ‘false’ case under Arms Act.

The petitioner A Durga stated that her brother Dinesh was arrested by Naducauvery police on April 8 based on a false complaint by a woman. Though the family managed to convince the complainant into withdrawing the case, the woman inspector did not allow her to withdraw the complaint.

Further, she locked up Durga in one of the cells. Protesting police action and seeking Dinesh’s release, her sisters Keerthiga and Menaga attempted suicide in front of the station. Though bystanders tried to help them, the inspector stopped them and also confiscated their mobile phones, and left them struggling for more than 45 minutes, Durga said.

The two were later admitted in hospital. Keerthiga died on the next day and Menaga is still in the ICU, Durga said and requested the court to direct the government to take action against the police personnel involved and grant the family monetary compensation and government job and also entrust the investigation to the CB-CID.