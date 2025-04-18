Madurai police trace businessman’s kidnappers to Lucknow; rescue operation underway

MADURAI: Madurai police on Thursday informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that suspects in a case pertaining to the abduction of a businessman, are in Lucknow and steps are being taken to secure them and rescue the victim.

Government counsel told this to a bench of justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima in a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by V Periyakaruppan of Tiruchy, brother-in-law of businessman Karumuthu T Sundaram, who was abducted from his house on April 6 by a gang in a vehicle bearing *fake government label.

Periyakaruppan stated that employees of Sundaram, who runs an automobile business and lives alone, had alerted him that their boss went missing on April 6 and did not receive calls from him . They also found out from the CCTV cameras in the locality that Sundaram was taken away in a car which was labelled ‘Government of Tamil Nadu’ around 8 am.

His electronic gadgets were also missing from the house. Periyakaruppan added he lodged a missing complaint with Tallakulam police the next day, but Sundaram is yet to be found and sought the court’s intervention.

The government counsel informed the court that police suspect that Sundaram may have been kidnapped by opposite parties of a civil case pending over Sundaram’s property.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the case and a special team has been formed to rescue Sundaram and arrest the remaining, he added. Granting time to the police, the judges adjourned the case to April 23.