Mercury levels 62 times higher in water near Neyveli mines, reveal reports

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has submitted an analysis of water and soil samples taken near Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which revealed alarming concentrations of mercury in groundwater and surface water.

The groundwater, a primary drinking source for residents, is heavily contaminated. Of nine groundwater samples tested, six showed mercury concentrations ranging from 0.0025 mg/L to 0.0626 mg/L. A sample from Vanadhirayapuram recorded an alarming 0.0626 mg/L - 62 times the permissible limit of 0.001 mg/L set for drinking water. The samples were collected on December 17, 2024.

These water sources, located 2.35-8.45km downstream of NLC’s mines, are critical for household use, possibly exposing residents to mercury’s neurotoxic effects, which include neurological disorders, kidney damage, and developmental issues in children.

Surface waterbodies, used for irrigation and domestic purposes, fared no better. The TNPCB analysed 17 samples from locations including Buckingham Canal, Paravanar, and Veeranam Lake, with 15 showing mercury levels between 0.0012 mg/L and 0.115 mg/L.

The Buckingham Canal recorded a staggering 0.115 mg/L-115 times the drinking water standard. Although classified under IS 2296 Class E (not suitable for irrigation & drinking), these waterbodies are frequently tapped by locals for domestic and agricultural use.