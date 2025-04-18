'No one above law': Stalin on V-P jibe; says SC verdict limiting Governor's power rattled 'anti-democratic forces'

He said the need of the hour is to ensure that this reset is implemented in its true spirit. Earlier, DMK’s deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva termed Dhankar’s observation as unethical.

Dhankar’s speech among Rajya Sabha interns in New Delhi on Thursday evoked widespread condemnation as he strongly criticised the judiciary for “acting as a super Parliament”. He also equated Article 142 of the Constitution as the “nuclear missile against democratic forces available to the judiciary 24X7”.

Taking to X platform on Friday, Siva said, “Under the separation of powers as per the Constitution, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary have distinct powers. When all three act on their own spheres, one should not forget that the Constitution is supreme.”