Powerloom weavers’ strike in Coimbatore, Tiruppur will be settled amicably, assure ministers

CHENNAI: Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and R Gandhi on Thursday assured the Assembly that the state government is taking all necessary steps to resolve the ongoing powerloom weavers’ strike in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, stating the issue would be settled amicably soon.

Their assurance came in response to a special call attention motion raised by AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who urged the government to intervene immediately to protect the livelihood of lakhs of workers affected by the strike.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said efforts to mediate between the parties began well before the strike. “Officials from both districts initiated talks involving district collectors, labour and handloom departments,” he said. During the most recent talks, weavers demanded a 28% wage hike while manufacturers offered a 5% hike. Negotiations are ongoing, he added.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu intervened to reaffirm the government’s commitment. “The government is paying full attention to this issue. All necessary steps will be taken immediately to resolve it at the earliest,” Thennarasu said.