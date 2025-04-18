Sculptors in Mylaudy struggle to source Krishnasila stones after 15-year mining ban

KANNIYAKUMARI: The fame attached with Mylaudy’s stone sculptures was reflected in the decorative arch of the Statue of Wisdom when Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated it as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Ayyan Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari in December 2024.

The sculptors in the locality between Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari, however, silently struggle to source the ‘Krishnasila’ stones for their art as its mining has been prohibited locally for the past 15 years.

Ever since the mining of the stone was stopped following opposition from locals over the last 15 years, the artisans have been forced to source the raw material from other areas to keep the art alive. Mylaudy town panchayat president T Vijayalakshmi said that about 3,000 people are involved in the craft that draws customers from as far as Kerala.

Besides making sculptures, the artisans are engaged in temple structural works. K P Gopan of Marayamuttom in Kerala said that he is visiting Mylaudy to place orders for stone arch and other structures for a temple.

With the GI journal pointing to Mylaudy being the centre of Krishnasila art for the last six centuries, sources say the original artisans in the locality mostly hailed from Kazhukumalai, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti and Sankarankovil for taking up work on the Suchindram temple under the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.