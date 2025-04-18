Tamil Nadu to install world’s tallest Lord Muruga statue at Marudhamalai; project to cost Rs 146.83 crore

CHENNAI: In a move that may evoke both support and dissent, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE), PK Sekarbabu on Thursday announced the plan to install three statues for Lord Muruga.
It will include an184-foot-tall one at Marudhamalai in Coimbatore, which will be the world’s tallest. While the total cost of the project will be Rs 146.83 crore, the Marudhamalai idol alone will cost Rs 110 crore.
At 146 feet, Lord Muruga statue unveiled at a private temple at Ethapur in Salem district in April 2022 is currently the world’s tallest, followed by the 140-ft idol at Batu Caves in Malaysia.
Sekarbabu revealed that the statue for the ‘Tamil Kadavul’ at Marudhamalai will be part of a hexagon-shaped complex that will include a museum, parking facilities, and other essential amenities.
Additionally, a second 180-foot statue will be erected at the Velayuthaswami temple at Thindal in Erode district at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The third statue, standing at 114 feet, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.83 crore at the Subramania Swami Temple in Kumaragiri in Ranipet district.
The announcements were made during the discussion on budgetary allocation for the HR & CE department.
HR&CE dept has faced criticism before
As a devout Hindu, Sekarbabu has maintained visibility for his department since the DMK under Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office in May 2021 to blunt the allegations of the BJP which called DMK anti-Hindu.
The minister has been vocal about the department’s achievements, including the recovery of encroached land and a notable increase in temple consecrations, alongside initiatives to promote woman Oodhuvars and appoint non-Brahmin archakas in temples.
The department has faced criticism from some of the DMK’s allies. An international conference on Lord Muruga held in 2024 sparked ire with allies accusing the Dravidian party of digressing from its rationalist ideals. The CPM has urged the DMK to uphold secular principles and avoid the promotion of religious activities. VCK general secretary D Ravikumar has condemned the alleged “saffronisation” of education, faulting resolutions on Skanda Shasti Parayanam in schools and spiritual courses in colleges.
Sekarbabu, however, clarified that these measures are intended solely for institutions managed by the HR & CE Department.
Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani has cautioned the minister against being “over-enthusiastic” about the achievements of his department.
