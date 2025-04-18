Tamil Nadu to install world’s tallest Lord Muruga statue at Marudhamalai; project to cost Rs 146.83 crore

CHENNAI: In a move that may evoke both support and dissent, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE), PK Sekarbabu on Thursday announced the plan to install three statues for Lord Muruga.

It will include an184-foot-tall one at Marudhamalai in Coimbatore, which will be the world’s tallest. While the total cost of the project will be Rs 146.83 crore, the Marudhamalai idol alone will cost Rs 110 crore.

At 146 feet, Lord Muruga statue unveiled at a private temple at Ethapur in Salem district in April 2022 is currently the world’s tallest, followed by the 140-ft idol at Batu Caves in Malaysia.

Sekarbabu revealed that the statue for the ‘Tamil Kadavul’ at Marudhamalai will be part of a hexagon-shaped complex that will include a museum, parking facilities, and other essential amenities.

Additionally, a second 180-foot statue will be erected at the Velayuthaswami temple at Thindal in Erode district at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The third statue, standing at 114 feet, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.83 crore at the Subramania Swami Temple in Kumaragiri in Ranipet district.

The announcements were made during the discussion on budgetary allocation for the HR & CE department.

HR&CE dept has faced criticism before

As a devout Hindu, Sekarbabu has maintained visibility for his department since the DMK under Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office in May 2021 to blunt the allegations of the BJP which called DMK anti-Hindu.