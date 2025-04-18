Tangedco installs new feeders in Madurai to manage summer power demand of 335 MW

MADURAI: To tackle a projected power demand of 335 MW in May, the Madurai unit of Tangedco has introduced new feeders across urban areas as part of a power load-sharing system. With power consumption expected to surge during summer, the system will prevent feeder overload, unnecessary breakdowns and fuse failures, and ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

A top official from Tangedco (Madurai) told TNIE, “Load demand is always higher in urban areas. In Madurai metro circle, 13 feeders have been installed so far to share the power load from existing feeder lines.” Some feeders will be installed in Thiruppalai, Arasanadi, Vandiyur and Villapuram, said officials.

The average power consumption for March 2025 in the area — comprising 6.5 lakh connections; 5.5 lakh of those are domestic — was 249 MW. Last May, the power consumption exceeded 249 MW, pushing the projection to 335 MW this year.

The department has planned to establish three feeders in Anaiyur and Vadipatti substations and an additional 11 kV feeder at the Manikampatty substation. Sources said that approval has been obtained to establish a 110/11-kV substation at Panangadi, works for which are set to commence soon.