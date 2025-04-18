TANSCHE holds training for university officials to boost administrative, financial skills

CHENNAI: A day after CM MK Stalin advised the universities to promote skill-oriented and science-based education, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) on Thursday organised a training programme for registrars, deputy registrars, controller of examination and deputy controller of examination of the state universities to sensitise them on their roles and duties in achieving the goal.

Inaugurating the event, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said the state’s motive is to ensure ‘Education for All’ so they should work towards ensuring equal opportunity to the students. “The state universities should be proactive in their efforts to prepare our students for global competitiveness,” said the minister.

Speaking about the event, TANSCHE vice chairman, MP Vijaykumar, said apart from sensitising the officers about their administrative work, the event focused on making them more competent, efficient and enhancing their skills in financial management also.

“We have started conducting training to upgrade the skills of teachers, and as these officials are majorly responsible for the functioning of the universities, it is very essential to train them too. These training sessions will be conducted on a regular basis,” said Vijaykumar.

So far, 1,000 college faculty members have been trained and Thursday’s event was attended by 65 senior officials.

The participants were advised to organise international conferences more frequently to promote excellence in state universities. They were encouraged to interact with academicians and scientists across the country and take their opinion for growth of the varsities.

“This training will provide comprehensive solutions to the challenges in the administration of the university, create a clear vision for future development,” said Vijaykumar.