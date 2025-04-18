TN Cabinet clears Space Industrial Policy 2025; eyes Rs 10,000 crore investment, 10,000 jobs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, on Thursday approved the Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy 2025 as announced in the budget, that looks to attract Rs 10,000 crore in investment in space tech, create at least 10,000 jobs in the sector and improve talent, according to Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa.

Drawing inspiration from Florida’s famed Space Coast, the Tamil Nadu government may establish a ‘Space Bay’ across four southern districts—Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar—as part of the policy.

At the heart of this strategy is the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport, currently under construction. The facility, being developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is expected to focus on launching small satellites, an increasingly vital segment in the global space economy. Building on this development, the TN Space Industrial Policy outlines an ambitious framework to foster a robust regional space ecosystem.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting that approved the policy, Rajaa said, “Today marks a golden day for the state’s space sector. The launch of this policy is not just a milestone for the state, but a significant step forward in making Tamil Nadu a key destination for space tech businesses worldwide.”

Rajaa added that the policy is designed to equip young people with industry-ready skills and promote startups. “Even small companies, with investments as low as Rs 25 crore, will find ample opportunities to thrive. We aim to create an ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can build space tech companies that will push the boundaries of innovation,” he added.