Air India Express flight scrapes runway during landing in Tiruchy; DGCA notified

Despite the incident, the pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, and no injuries were reported.
TIRUCHY: An Air India Express (IX 0612) flight arriving from Dubai with 150 passengers on board made a minor tail strike while landing at Tiruchirappalli International Airport at 9:50 am on Saturday.

According to airport sources, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) noticed the unusual landing and immediately alerted the engineering team for a thorough inspection.

Subsequent checks revealed abrasion marks on both the runway and the tail section of the aircraft.

Despite the incident, the pilot managed to land the aircraft safely, and no injuries were reported.

As per protocol, the airport authorities have reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is expected to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

