Centre attempting to seize Waqf properties, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan 

RANIPET: The central government is attempting to seize Waqf properties through the Waqf Amendment Act under the pretext of legal reforms, said VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday.

Addressing media persons while attending a party event at Bharathi Nagar in Ranipet, Thirumavalavan slammed the central government over the Waqf Amendment Act. He welcomed the interim stay issued by the Supreme Court, terming it a timely and much-needed intervention, and expressed hope that the court would uphold justice in the matter.

He announced that his party would stage protests not only across Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring states against the Act. He urged Tamil Nadu’s leadership to follow the example of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who publicly declared that the Waqf Amendment Act would not be implemented in her state. He demanded a similar commitment from Tamil Nadu’s chief minister.

The VCK chief further accused the centre of selectively targeting the Muslim community, stating that while it refrains from interfering in matters related to other religions, it is unjustly focusing on Islam. Referring to the situation in West Bengal, he claimed that opposition to the Act had led to religious unrest and threats of President’s Rule in the state.