Coalition a hot potato: BJP gags functionaries on future alliance talk in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Amid mounting speculation over post-2026 alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leadership has issued a stern directive to its party functionaries, instructing them not to air opinions regarding future government plans or coalition strategies in public.

The move follows recent remarks by senior AIADMK leaders, including general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai, about forming a coalition government after the next Assembly elections.

The comments sparked unease within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ranks. Reacting to the developments, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, in a press statement, underscored that the NDA remains the BJP’s strength.

He added any decisions concerning alliances will be made solely by the party’s national leadership and conveyed accordingly to the state unit.

“No one should express personal views on alliances or future governance. Let our actions focus on building the party,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP’s national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, P Sudhakar Reddy, urged party workers to refrain from responding to comments like Thambidurai’s.

He reminded cadre that the AIADMK has clarified that only Palaniswami is authorised to speak on alliance matters.

“We must avoid distractions and concentrate on defeating the DMK’s divisive and false propaganda,” he said, adding that policy matters should only be discussed in internal forums, as per national leadership guidance.