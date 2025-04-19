FASTag system to continue, TN must wait for geo-location toll plan: NHAI

CHENNAI: Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Chennai have confirmed that toll collection via the FASTag system will continue as usual at all 72 toll plazas on Tamil Nadu’s national highways without any changes from May 1.

The proposed geo-location-based tolling system will initially be introduced only on specific routes, particularly the New Delhi-Mumbai corridor, and not nationwide as reported by a section of the media.

NHAI officials clarified that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks in Odisha were misinterpreted regarding the rollout of satellite based toll system from May 1. For the new tolling system to function, vehicles would require GPS trackers, costing Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 each along with compatible highway detection infrastructure. Alternatively, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras could be deployed. However, no such infrastructure work has begun in Tamil Nadu yet.

A senior NHAI official told TNIE, “Trials for the location-based tolling system are currently under way in select areas of Karnataka and remain in the testing phase. If successful, it may be introduced on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. As of now, no national highway stretch has been finalised for satellite-based tolling.”

Meanwhile, plans are being explored for barrier-free toll collection at Sriperumbudur. “The proposed system will identify vehicles 50-100 metres before the plaza and deduct fees via FASTag, allowing seamless passage without manual barrier lifting. Infrastructure upgrades are in progress,” an official explained.

Regarding the minister’s announcement of annual toll passes for private vehicles, officials indicated that a new toll policy is expected soon.

“The standard operating procedure, including the annual fee, distance limits, and trip allowances, is still under discussion and pending finalisation,” the official added.