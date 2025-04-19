First time in history, TN's Thoothukudi sources 40K tonnes of salt from Gujarat as local production dips

THOOTHUKUDI: Traders in Thoothukudi, which is Tamil Nadu’s crown jewel in the salt industry with an average yearly production of 25 lakh tonnes, have sourced 40,000 tonnes of edible salt from Gujarat for the first time in the industry’s history due to significant drop in production this year.

Since there is a 60% fall in production, the quantum of salt brought from Gujarat may go up further.

According to sources, salt production has dipped due to unseasonal rains and multiple weather systems off Thoothukudi coast which led to a drop in adequate sunny days.

The consignments from Gujarat have reached VO Chidambaranar Port last week, traders said. Thoothukudi has traditionally been a major supplier of the condiment to other parts of Tamil Nadu and southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

A salt manufacturer said that intermittent rains between February and June in 2024 have hit production. “If there is rainfall after the brine is left to evaporate in saltpans, rainwater will dilute the brine and salt yield will fall,” he said.

‘Only 40 per cent of production was achieved last year’

The impact of the December 2023 flood, and unusually heavy rain in 2024 had also damaged saltpans, contributing to the production drop, sources said.

“Only 40% of the average production was achieved in 2024 due to the above reasons, and most of the stock has been used up,” a trader said. Though collection of salt from the pans normally begins by February, producers said that they could not collect salt till April this year due to continuous showers.

“The fall in production has led to a steep rise in price. Though a few producers still have stock, a tonne costs Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, which is too high,” John Prabahar, a salt exporter, said. Salt from Gujarat can be sourced for Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per tonne, he said.