Former BJP functionary arrested for cheating woman, ramming her with car in TN's Avinashi

TIRUPPUR: A former BJP functionary in Avinashi town was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly cheating a woman by promising to get an allocation of a house in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNURHDB) tenements. It is also alleged the accused hit her with his car on Thursday evening following a quarrel.

S Naveenkumar of Chellandiamman Kovil Street at Avinashi was arrested by the Avinashi police on the complaint of Aanandi of Solai Nagar in Avinashi.

Police sources say Naveenkumar had taken Rs 30,000 from Aanandi three years ago assuring to allot her a home at the TNURHDB tenements in the same area. However, he failed to fulfil his promise, said police sources.

Meanwhile, Aanandi went to his house on Thursday evening and asked him for the money. This led to an argument between them. Naveenkumar then rammed her with his car, causing injuries to her leg and hand. Subsequently, she was admitted to the government hospital in Avinashi on Thursday evening, the sources added.

Based on Aanandi's complaint, Avinashi police arrested Naveenkumar after registering a case and lodged him in Avinashi sub-jail.

The police inquiry revealed that he had also cheated 20 people in the area of around Rs 7 lakh.

Naveenkumar is a former Avinashi town secretary of the BJP.