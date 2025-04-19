Four STPs to be built alongside Noyyal River in TN's Kovai city to curb pollution

COIMBATORE: To prevent the efflux of sewage water into the Noyyal River, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up treatment plants at four locations alongside its course in the city.

The project is set to be carried out at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The CCMC has received approval of Rs 30 crore from the Tamil Nadu government to construct four sewage treatment plants at key locations along the river. Each plant will have 8 MLD capacity.

Originating in the Western Ghats, the Noyyal River travels a distance of 158.35 km, passing through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur districts before merging with the Cauvery River. However, over the years, several stretches of the river have been heavily polluted due to the discharge of untreated sewage and indiscriminate dumping of waste. Additionally, large-scale encroachments have sprung up along both banks of the river.

The civic officials have identified around 18 locations alongside the Noyyal River where the water body is polluted. To address these issues, the civic body has proposed a comprehensive river restoration and development plan estimated at Rs 200 crore. As part of the initial phase, city planning officials are conducting surveys and marking boundaries along the 18.5 km stretch of both banks within the corporation limits.

The next phase will focus on river restoration and development activities, for which a detailed project report has already been prepared. In the short term, approval has been granted for the construction of four sewage treatment plants to prevent the inflow of waste water into the river.

Further, the corporation is also preparing plans to enhance the riverbanks with recreational infrastructure, aiming to transform the riverfront into a clean and accessible public space. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the environmental and civic landscape of Coimbatore.