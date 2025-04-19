It’s time for a sustainable rethink on road infrastructure

Mining mountains in the name of development needs a serious rethink. Large-scale extraction of rough stone, gravel, m-sand, and p-sand for infrastructure projects is leading to a serious environmental crisis in India. Destroying natural landscapes disrupts the hydrological cycle, weathering patterns, groundwater levels, greenery, and biodiversity.

Tamil Nadu alone has over 2,000 stone quarries, producing around 4 lakh tonnes of m-sand in addition to other materials daily. Kanniyakumari district administration states nearly 50,000 tonnes of quarry stones are transported to Kerala each day via Kanniyakumari district. This scale of extraction is bound to hurt the environment.

It’s time to rethink India’s infrastructure strategy and policy. Roads need to be rebuilt every five years. This should make us look at road development through a different lens.

Roads are vital for progress. India has the world’s second-largest road network with a staggering 66.71 lakh km length. Tamil Nadu alone has 2.7 lakh km. To build just 1 km of asphalt road with a width of 10 metres, 2,000 tonnes of natural resources are needed.

In 2023-24, Tamil Nadu Highways department allocated Rs 6,033 crore to build 3,078.2 km of roads, averaging Rs 1.9 crore per km. This means about 61.5 lakh tonnes of stone will be used. The worst part? These roads last only for five years.