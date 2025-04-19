Milk farmers halt supply to Aavin protesting delay in release of incentives

COIMBATORE: Farmers supplying milk to Aavin staged a protest by halting milk supply to milk societies in Coimbatore for a few hours on Friday, claiming that the government incentive of Rs 3 per litre has been pending for more than 48 days.

They said the incentive is being delayed every time instead of releasing it once a month regularly. P Kaleeshwaran, a milk producer supplying milk to Aavin milk society in Okkilipalayam said, "The incentive should be released by the 10th of every month. But, it has been delayed for more than 50 days on average. Aavin released the incentive to cooperative society for February but we are yet to receive the incentive for March, which was supposed to be released by April 10."

"Already Aavin is procuring milk at a price of Rs 35 per litre that is lower than the procurement price of private players, which is atRs 38 per litre. This causes milk-producing farmers to struggle to meet expenses," he added.

M Pechimuthu, a farmer from Kinathukadavu Taluk, said, "The price of cattle feed has been increased recently. Earlier, Aavin sold complex feed at a subsidised rate of Rs 750 (50 kg) instead of the market rate which is at Rs 1,000. But, this subsidy was stopped in 2021. Now, cotton seed price is increased to Rs 42 per kg from Rs 34 per kg of last year. Maize flour prices has increased to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,200 and wheat bran from Rs 750 to Rs 950 for the 50 kg bags."

Following the farmers' protest of halting milk supply, officials from Aavin held talks with them. They assured that they would take up the matter with the government, and ensure the release of incentive soon. Later, the farmers called off the protest and resumed milk supply.