Nine Tamil Nadu reservoirs now on real-time storage monitoring portal

CHENNAI: With the recent launch of the Reservoir Storage Monitoring System (RSMS) portal by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, farmers and water users can now check live storage of nine reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, said officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The nine are part of the status of 161 reservoirs across the country that is available in the portal. Those in Tamil Nadu included Aliyar, Karayar, Lower Bhavani, Manimuthar, Mettur, Parambikulam, Sathanur, Sholayar and Vaigai - is being updated on the portal.

The portal was launched earlier this month. Besides accessing live storage levels, the public will also be able to download the weekly reports compiled by the Central Water Commission, which include detailed data on each of the reservoirs. These weekly bulletins will be made available every Thursday, officials said.

People can check the storage status of any reservoir or get details for an entire state, officials added.

As per the latest data available on the portal, the live storage capacity of the nine major reservoirs in Tamil Nadu at Full Reservoir Level is 4.741 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM). As of Thursday, the live storage stood at 3.154 BCM, compared to just 1.041 BCM during the same period last year. The average live storage for the corresponding period over the last ten years is 1.737 BCM.

In southern states, the CWC portal lists storage details for 16 reservoirs in Karnataka, each 7 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as 6 in Kerala.

The public can access the portal at https://rsms.cwc.gov.in/frameWork/web/public-dashboard