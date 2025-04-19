Red jasmine cultivation hit by root decay disease, Tiruchy farmers smell losses

TIRUCHY: Farmers cultivating 'pichi poo' (red jasmine) in Tiruchy say they are staring at huge losses as the crop has been hit by a fungal infection that causes root decay. They have appealed to the horticulture department to help them control the disease.

The red jasmine, which is known for its vibrant colour, is used in garlands. Flower such as marigold, jasmine, red jasmine, rose, and tuberose are widely cultivated in Anthanallur, Manikandam, Manapparai, and Manachanallur unions, especially in villages like Ettarai, Koppu, Viyazhanmedu, Thanaynur, Vayalur, Athavathur, Keerikalmedu, Navalur, Pallakadu, Keezhapatti, Pochampatti and Pothavur.

V Shankar, a farmer from Ettarai, said he cultivated red jasmine on one and a half acres in addition to growing roses and jasmine. February - September is the peak harvest season. But due to the fungal disease, the plants are not yielding properly. Even when buds appear, they wither away quickly, he said.

"It takes at least one and a half years for red jasmine plants to start budding. We have to spend at least Rs 15,000 a month per acre on fertilizers, weeding, and watering. I planted these in January 2024. Just when we were expecting the yield, fungal infection has hit, affecting the roots and stopping bud formation," Shankar explained.

Due to its high demand, hundreds of farmers across Tiruchy raise this variety. "We have informed horticulture officials, and they have assured us to hold an inspection," he told TNIE.

S Paramasivam, a flower vendor from Srirangam said, "Pichi poo is a special flower used for making garlands for temples, temple cars, and ceremonies like housewarming. Farmers grow this in around 1,000 acres in Tiruchy and supply it to different parts of the state. At the Srirangam flower market, it currently sells for Rs 60-Rs 100 per kg during auspicious days."

A senior officer in the horticulture department said a field visit is being planned. "We will examine the plants and advise farmers on the best course of action to manage the disease," he said.