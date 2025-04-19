Red sand mined from water channel for Western Bypass works in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Farmers from Theethipalayam panchayat pointed out that red sand is being mined in a 'pallavari poramboke' (waterbody land) in the village and being transported off for Western Bypass works by the Highways department.

They claimed the contractor of the project has dug the water channel and loaded more than a hundred units without getting permission from the revenue as well as geology & mining department.

R Periyasamy, vice president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, "Red sand was excavated from the water channel in Theethipalayam village for the last two days. When we inquired the persons involved in the work, they said that the sand was taken for Western Bypass works. But, they did not show the necessary order for taking sand from the land for the road work. Following that we took up the issue to officials of the revenue department."

Speaking to TNIE, S Rameshkumar, Tahsildar of Perur said, "A team consisting of revenue and geology and mines department on Friday visited the spot after a complaint by farmers. It was found that the highways department has excavated sand from 'pallavari land'. With the help of the survey department, we have measured the units of soil extracted. They did not obtain permission for excavation. The report will be submitted to the collector on Saturday."

When contacted, an engineer of the Highways department said, "The land was adjacent to Western Bypass works. The excavation was made for cleaning the vent to facilitate storm water flow. Soil was not taken to use for the project. However, we have observed that the contractor took an excess of ten loads of sand while carrying out the cleaning."