Samsung union to stage protest at TN's Sunguvarchatram

CHENNAI: The CITU-affiliated Samsung India Workers’ Union has announced a mass demonstration at Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district, condemning Samsung India’s “vengeful” action against members of the union and to highlight their 10-point demands, which included the revoking of the suspension and other disciplinary action against 23 employees.

A statement issued by E Muthukumar, president of SIWU, said the protest will demand the intervention of Tamil Nadu government in resolving the union’s issues with the company.

The union demanded the company cancel the “coercive measures” to make employees sign the “illegal” agreement it had entered into with a minority workers’ union the company itself had formed. Instead, the company should come forward to negotiate a salary agreement with SIWU, the statement said.

It further demanded the company to stop what it termed as an “illegal practice” of employing more than 2,500 temporary workers in manufacturing and asking permanent employees to report to these temporary workers.

SIWU further said the company should agree to conduct a secret ballot to elect the union that represents the majority of the workers.