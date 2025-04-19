SHRC slams government surgeon in Tamil Nadu for luring patient to his private clinic in

TIRUNELVELI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan on Thursday came down heavily on a plastic surgeon and two health care staff of the Kovilpatti Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) for shifting a patient from the hospital to his private clinic. Kannadasan who presided over a grievances redress meet has reserved orders in the issue until June.

In 2019, Army Jawan S Karuppasamy filed a complaint stating Dr C Prabhakaran, plastic surgeon in the Kovilpatti Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), had compelled his family to shift his wife K Jaya, who had suffered burn injuries to his clinic.

Further, he said the doctor had charged Rs 11 lakh for the treatment despite which she died. Subsequently, Karuppasamy demanded the closure of the private hospital and an inquiry against the doctor.

Dr Prabhakaran did not appear for the hearing on Thursday, and Kannadasan took a serious view of this. He questioned GHQH Superintendent Dr Kamalavasan as to how the patient was allowed to be shifted and the discharge was recorded as ‘Against Medical Advice’. Two nurses who appeared before the SHRC said Prabhakaran forced them into filling medical records in his favour.

Dr Kamalavasan replied that Dr Prabhakaran had been deputed to the department of Plastic Surgery at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital as a disciplinary measure. However, Kannadasan observed that deputation cannot be considered as a punishment and remarked that GHQH had failed to adhere to National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and reserved order.