Supreme Court empowered to give directive to President: Justice Chelameswar

"We have accepted in this country that the judiciary has the authority to decide whether a legislation is consistent with the Constitution or not. If you and I sitting as judges (of the Supreme Court and the high court) can declare a legislation enacted by the Parliament to be unconstitutional, to believe that they (Supreme Court judges) have no power to direct a public office holder (President) to do a particular act, to my mind, would be constitutionally doubtful," he said.

The former judge made the comments while answering a question raised by Justice CT Selvam, former judge of the Madras High Court, about certain persons, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, questioning the powers of the Supreme Court in issuing a direction to the President.

Referring to the statements in support and against the order of the Supreme Court on granting assent to the bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Justice Chelameswar said there wouldn't have been any controversy had the Supreme Court issued the direction to the Union government to give appropriate advice to the President regarding the bills.

"President, in the context of the Indian Constitution, acts on the aid and advice of the Union Cabinet. If the Supreme Court had directed the Union government to tender appropriate advice (to the President) in three months, there wouldn't have been any objection. The Supreme Court should have said the Union government should decide because, on your advice, the President acts. That would suffice," he said.