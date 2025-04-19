Teen biker killed, 17 injured in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A 16-year-old biker died and 17 people sustained grievous injuries after a private bus collided with a tanker truck near Periyanpatti Junction on NH 44 in the early hours of Friday.

M Suriya died after the bus toppled on him after colliding head-on with a truck. Suriya who was riding his motorcycle near the service road leading to Periyampatti village died on the spot, stated Karimangalam police.

The bus was on the way to Dharmapuri along the NH 44 from Krishnagiri. The tanker truck was en route to Krishnagiri. The accident occurred as the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, Police added. Local residents rescued the passengers trapped in the bus and the driver in the truck. They also alerted the Karimangalam police.

"Several ambulances ferried the injured to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Thirteen people were discharged by Friday morning after first aid, while 17 others were admitted due to severity of their injury," police said.

"It is said the bus driver was driving rashly, leading to him losing control of the vehicle. We have registered a case and are investigating into the details. We will know more only after reviewing the CCTV footage," police further said.

Periyanpatti is near Karimangalam.