Three returning from Kerala die as car rams lorry

DINDIGUL: Three people died and three others suffered injuries when their car rammed into a lorry on the Vedasandur-Ottanchathiram road on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Chinnappan, Augustin Prabhu, Robert, residents of Dharmapuram, Manapparai taluk in Tiruchy. The injured persons are John Kennedy, Arputharaj and Milton Jebakumar.

Police said the six were returning from a church in Kerala after attending Good Friday. prayers. Chinnappan who was driving the car lost control and rammed into the truck. In the impact, Chinnappan and Augustin Prabhu, who was sitting in the front, died on the spot. Upon information, personnel from Fire and Rescue Services and villagers rescued Robert,

John Kennedy, Arputharaj and Milton Jebakumar and took them to the government hospital in Vedasandur. Robert died at Government hospital in Vedasandur.

After first-aid, other were sent to government hospital in Dindigul. Vedasanthur police registered a case.