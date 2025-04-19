To end ‘route thala’ fight among college students, Madras HC moots panel

CHENNAI: Calling for long-term solutions to address the vexatious issue of group clashes between Chennai city college students due to the ‘Route Thala’ culture of asserting pride and domination on public transport on the stretch they are travelling, the Madras High Court has asked the state government to set up a special committee to devise strategies to check such incidents.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made the recommendation while closing the petitions filed by three students of Pachaiyappa’s College last year seeking bail in the case relating to the assault and death of a Presidency College student.

The students were granted bail on December 2, 2024 with the condition of serving at the trauma care wards in government medical college hospitals in the city.

However, taking into account the larger interest of the students and the society, in general, the judge suo motu impleaded the principals of both the colleges while allowing Students Federation of India (SFI) and Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, to implead in the case as they came forward to make suggestions.

“This court recommends the formation of a special committee comprising statesmen, scholars, psychoanalysts, and representatives from the departments of Human Resource Development, Higher Education, School Education, and the police,” he said, in the order passed on Thursday, adding the committee can evolve preventive strategies in the larger interest of the student community.