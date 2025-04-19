Tourist safety: 25 cameras installed in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: To ensure the safety of tourists visiting Hogenakkal over 25 cameras were installed in key areas where people gather.

Over four lakh people visit Hogenakkal uring the peak tourist season in April and May for water sports in the River Cauvery.

To ensure the safety of tourists and to ensure law and order, over 25 CCTV cameras have been affixed with a control room monitoring the tourist site 24x7.

Officials in the tourism department said, "The cameras have been placed at strategic locations near the coracle administration office, aquarium, crocodile park areas and near the parking zones. This initiative has been taken by the administration and the police to prevent crimes and ensure the safety of tourists. The cameras became active on Wednesday. We are still planning to improve other aspects in Hogenakkal and ensure the safety of tourists."

The Hogenakkal police said cameras have been set up as a joint initiative of the Police, Tourism Department, Rural Development Department with public contribution on the orders of Collector R Sadheesh and SP SS Maheswaran.

"While Hogenakkal is a safe zone with little to no crimes, there have been incidents of tourists arguing with local businesses and people wandering into restricted areas which could be fatal. So we have set up a control room in the Hogenakkal police station and are monitoring tourist movement. This will enable us to diffuse disputes and also prevent people from wandering into dangerous areas and ensure tourist safety," police added.