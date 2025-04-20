12-year-old girl, parents booked under SC/ST Act in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: A quarrel between two 12-year-old girls, one belonging to an SC/ST community and the other from a caste Hindu community, snowballed into a heated argument between the parents of both the girls, and ended up with the police registering a case under the SC/ ST Act against the caste Hindu family, including the girl.

Sources said the issue started when the girls quarrelled with each other on April 14 at a tuition centre. “When the parents of the caste Hindu girl came to know about the incident, they scolded the Adi Dravidar girl. Soon, the issue escalated as the SC girl’s parents also waded in, and the caste Hindu girl’s family threatened the other by calling caste names,” they said.

Upset with the development, the SC girl’s mother lodged a complaint at SIPCOT police station against the three of the family, including the 12-year-old child. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under SC/ST Act.

A senior police official said though the girl was booked based on the complaint, her name will be removed soon from the FIR.

Meanwhile, child rights activist A Devaneyan said the incident should be dealt with utmost care. “Both the child in conflict with the law and the other girl need counselling, as kids should not develop any caste or religious animosity. It was purely a dispute between the parents. The district administration has to take special care in this case,” he stressed.