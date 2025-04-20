Government college for women in Coimbatore's Puliyakulam proposes second shift, five new courses

COIMBATORE: The Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam in the city has proposed to the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to start five new postgraduate courses and to introduce a second shift from the next academic year.

College Principal T Veeramani told TNIE that the college currently offers five undergraduate courses with 720 students pursuing higher education in these programs.

"Currently, there is a demand for computer science and BCom courses. Considering the importance of higher education for female students, we have proposed to introduce a second shift for these programs, which would function from 2.15 pm to 6 pm. We have also requested an additional 40 seats in each of these courses," he said.

He said that as there are no postgraduate courses now, they have requested permission to start five new postgraduate courses — Tamil, English, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Commerce. He said that if we start new postgraduate courses, several female students from weaker sections of the society would benefit.

According to official sources from the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), officials have currently decided to grant permission to start new undergraduate courses and introduce second shift at colleges that have submitted proposals to DCE. An announcement regarding will be released soon.