Labourers urge TN's Dharmapuri administration to provide minimum wage of Rs 645.76

DHARMAPURI: Skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers working in municipalities, town panchayats, and gram panchayats across Dharmapuri urged the district administration to provide a minimum wage of Rs 645.76.

Workers affiliated with CITU filed a petition with the Dharmapuri administration, seeking the provision of minimum wage of Rs 645.76 to skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers working in various local bodies across the district, as their livelihood has been affected.

R Selvam, Joint Secretary of CITU, Dharmapuri, said, "As per the Minimum Wage Act 1945, the administration must pay the workers Rs 645.76. Currently, they are paid Rs 410 per day in municipalities, town panchayats and gram panchayats across the district. Livelihoods are being affected as a result, and the administration must ensure the economic stability of its workers. The administration is ignoring the law."

S Renuka, an unskilled labourer said, " The administration is ignoring the law. If it were anyone else, they would be arrested. We hope the collector can resolve the issue. Districts such as Dindigul, Coimbatore, Erode and Tirunelveli are providing the minimum wage of Rs 645.76 per day. Here, we have been struggling to get it for over three years. "

Officials from the district administration told TNIE, "The matter will be brought to the knowledge of Collector R Sadheesh."