Lack of O2: TN's Madurai PHC gasping for breath

MADURAI: Deprived of medical oxygen supply for allegedly over eight months, the doctors at the primary health centre (PHC) in Thiruvathavur near Madurai city have been referring patients who require surgical procedures and pregnant women to other PHCs and far-away government hospitals.

The nurses of the PHC have recently written a letter in this regard to the health department, claiming that the medical oxygen cylinders at the healthcare facility have not been refilled in over eight months. They also mentioned that the oxygen concentrator -- device that separates nitrogen from air to supply 95% pure oxygen -- at the facility has been non-operational for more than two years. Meanwhile, district health officials, who acknowledged it as a serious issue, have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Claiming that the issue has been prevalent for several months now, former panchayat president M Elavarasu said, “Though minor ailments are treated at the facility, the doctors refer pregnant women to other hospitals due to these complaints.” He said the PHC treats nearly 100 patients a day and there are over 10 small settlements that depend on the facility.

A female patient, upset over the delay in refilling oxygen tanks, told TNIE, “Though minor treatments are offered to pregnant women at the PHC, doctors have been avoiding performing surgeries for the women. As oxygen is a life-saving item for such procedures, the cylinders should be refilled without delay. Even the oxygen concentrator, a vital instrument, has not been operational.”

The patient added, “The doctors, unable to take risks, have been referring surgeries and deliveries of pregnant women to Melur Government Hospital, which is over eight kilometres away, and the Government Rajaji Hospital, which is 27 kilometres away.”

District health officer Dr P Kumaraguruparan told TNIE, “We have received many complaints on the issue. As the doctors in-charge are responsible for verifying and informing about the oxygen and other resources, they should have raised the issue with the Madurai health officials. As the issue is of a serious nature, we have lodged an inquiry. A health officer will be deputed to conduct the inquiry, and an action will be taken based on the report.”