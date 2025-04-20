Lack of ramp keeps disabled persons away from taluk office in Vellore, TN

VELLORE: As many as seven persons with disabilities(PwDs) were unable to apply for converting their NPHH (Non-Priority Household) ration cards to AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojna) cards on Thursday as they could not enter the Katpadi taluk office in Vellore.

Though there are two large ramps on either side of the office, three steps at the entrance make access impossible for those using wheelchairs.

A Gurumoorthy, a PwD, told TNIE that they had requested a staff member to submit their applications to the taluk supply officer. “But the TSO was asking too many questions about the number of family members and demanding documents for verifying family members. Even if one person is disabled, the family is eligible for AAY as per government rules. We attached the GO copy as well. But we weren't able to explain it to TSO Dhanalakshmi as we couldn't go inside. The staff could not explain clearly either.”

Despite informing the TSO that they could not enter the office due to the lack of a ramp, Gurumoorthy said, she did not come out to meet them. “We couldn't complete the application that day."

Gurumoorthy said this has been a recurring issue and complaints have brought no action.

Although there are no specific rules mandating officials to step out, many do so on humanitarian grounds. During grievance meetings held on Mondays, the collector V R Subbulaxmi herself collects grievances from PwDs outside the hall. Similarly, SP N Mathivanan had also come outside his office several times, when PwDs wanted to speak to him.

The Katpadi tahsildar told TNIE that he would appoint a staff member to assist PwDs with their requests. When asked about the matter, the HS tahsildar at the collector's office said he would ask the Public Works department to construct a ramp.

The TSO could not be reached for comment.

Several government offices, including taluk offices, the SP office, and police stations in Vellore continue to remain inaccessible to PwDs despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandating accessibility for PwDs in public spaces.

In a judgment on November 8, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that accessibility is a fundamental right for PwDs.