NTPL contract workers’ indefinite strike cuts power production by 70 per cent

THOOTHUKUDI: The indefinite strike, started by over 1,000 contract workers of NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL), condemning the administration for refusing to implement court orders on adequate salary, entered its second day here on Saturday. As the contract workers boycotted the jobs, the NTPL plant that generates 1,000 MW daily, could produce only 300 MW on Saturday.

The unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and high skilled workers of NTPL employed under contractual basis participated in the strike spearheaded by Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu electricity employees - CITU, and NTPL contract labourers progressive union LPF belonging to DMK. They are demanding pay on a par with their counterparts working in other public sector units.

Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner had ordered NTPL administration to provide salaries on a par with the workers of NLC thermal power plant. The commissioner had ordered to implement his decree from June 2021, however, the NTPL administration moved an appeal before a division bench of Madras High Court, which was dismissed on March 4.

Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees condemned the NTPL for appealing against the order.