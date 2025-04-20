QR code billing no fix for overcharging at TN Tiruchy's Tasmac outlets

TIRUCHY: Despite the introduction of digital payment and QR code-based billing system four months ago, the customers at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets and recreational bars in the district are a frustrated lot, as they still end up paying more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for alcoholic beverages.

It was in December 2024 that the Tasmac introduced QR code billing system across its outlets in the district in a bid to improve transparency, stop overcharging, and ensure proper billing and stock tracking.

However, the customers said the ground reality is far from what was promised. "Bills are still not being provided for their purchases," they said. The district has 159 Tasmac outlets and 19 recreational bars that function daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

A visit by TNIE to most of the Tasmac outlets and recreational bars across the city, including those along Karur Bypass Road, at Melachinthamani, Sanjeev Nagar, Odathurai Road, Devathanam, Puthur Four-Junction Road, Kudamurutti and Uzhavar Santhai, confirmed that the staff are collecting extra money from the customers and not giving them bills. At some outlets, the salesmen openly said there is shortage of paper rolls for the machines.

Sources said the customers have to shell out an extra Rs 10 to buy a bottle of beer from the outlets. Similarly, Rs 5 extra is being collected for a quarter bottle of liquor, and an extra of Rs 20-Rs 40 is collected for full bottle.

The situation is even worse in recreational bars. Here, the the staff is collecting nearly three times the MRP. A beer bottle or quarter costs Rs 40 more than the MRP, a quarter bottle of liquor costs Rs 20-30 more, and a full bottle costs an extra Rs 80 above the MRP.