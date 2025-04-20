Summer paddy cultivation in Tiruchy up 50 per cent, courtesy rain spells

TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the recent unseasonal rains across the district, farmers have taken up summer paddy cultivation on a scale nearly 50 per cent higher than the agriculture department's estimate.
Officials now expect the acreage to touch 15,000 acres, a sharp rise from the original estimate of 7,400 acres. As of now, 13,800 acres have already been brought under cultivation.
The surge is driven by farmers equipped with borewells, especially in Lalgudi area where most of the farmers have motor pump sets. Similarly, a considerable number of farmers from Anthanallur, Thuraiyur, Musiri and Manachanallur blocks are also engaged in cultivating summer paddy.
Tiruchy recorded consistent showers since early April, influenced by a cyclonic circulation as predicted by the meteorological department.
The district received 182 mm of rain on April 7, with the rain gauge at Ponnaniyar Dam recording a maximum of 37mm. Most recently, on Thursday, the district experienced 68 mm, with Thuvakudi recording a maximum of 20 mm.
K Pannerselvam, a Musiri farmer, said that he would not go for summer crops usually, but this year, encouraged by the rains, he had raised paddy in his one-acre field.
Joint Director of Agriculture B Vasantha told TNIE they did not expect the surge in cultivation. "So far we have reconciled 13,800 acres and this may touch 15,000 acres. Farmers took up summer paddy cultivation on 11,300 acres only last year."
Meanwhile, officials also cautioned about the quality of bore water used for irrigation. A senior agriculture department official noted that paddy fields irrigated using deep borewell water are showing poor tillering and algae growth. This is attributed to high concentrations of calcium, magnesium, and sodium bicarbonate salts in the groundwater.