Summer paddy cultivation in Tiruchy up 50 per cent, courtesy rain spells

TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the recent unseasonal rains across the district, farmers have taken up summer paddy cultivation on a scale nearly 50 per cent higher than the agriculture department's estimate.

Officials now expect the acreage to touch 15,000 acres, a sharp rise from the original estimate of 7,400 acres. As of now, 13,800 acres have already been brought under cultivation.

The surge is driven by farmers equipped with borewells, especially in Lalgudi area where most of the farmers have motor pump sets. Similarly, a considerable number of farmers from Anthanallur, Thuraiyur, Musiri and Manachanallur blocks are also engaged in cultivating summer paddy.

Tiruchy recorded consistent showers since early April, influenced by a cyclonic circulation as predicted by the meteorological department.