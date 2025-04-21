Advanced ATC tower ready for inauguration in Madurai airport

MADURAI: To enhance air traffic management and operational safety, a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower equipped with the latest aviation-grade consoles is likely to be commissioned in a few weeks at the Madurai airport, said P Muthu Kumar, Director of Madurai Airport.

Speaking to TNIE, Muthu Kumar stated that the new tower building will give the best possible view, even when the runway is extended to 3,180 metres in future. "The new ATC features a cutting-edge Visual Control Room (VCR) designed with mullion-free gazing technology, offering an unobstructed view for air traffic controllers ensuring compliance to standard specifications.

This advanced design significantly improves the situational awareness and safety by eliminating structural obstructions in the visual field, allowing controllers to monitor aircraft movements with enhanced precision," he stated.

He added that once the new ATC is inaugurated, it will function parallely with the old tower for about 45 days. The existing ATC tower will remain operational for a maximum of six months after the new facility begins operations.

Explaining the safety features, he said all statutory approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and Lift Licensing have been received.

The new ATC includes three emergency exit staircases in the technical block, as well as one emergency exit and one connecting corridor to enable safe evacuation in case of an emergency.



Box: According to the Airports Authority of India, the Madurai airport operates direct services to international destinations like Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore, as well as domestic destinations including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The new tower’s construction began in 2021 but was delayed due to administrative reasons.

