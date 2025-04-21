BJP using Enforcement Directorate to target Congress over National Herald: DMK

CHENNAI: DMK, which is part of the INDIA bloc, on Sunday slammed BJP over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheeting senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader TR Baalu accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies to target the Congress due to political vendetta, especially as the latter was rallying opposition against the saffron party on issues such as the Waqf Act amendment.

“On behalf of the DMK, I strongly condemn the ED’s chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, which is driven by the BJP’s political vendetta,” Baalu said in a statement.

He said the recent AICC meeting in Gujarat had exposed BJP’s anti-people policies and reinvigorated Congress cadres and this has unsettled BJP. Baalu also recalled that ED had conducted raids during a previous AICC session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and alleged that a similar pattern was now being repeated after the Gujarat meeting.

“Unable to take on the Congress politically, the BJP government is using ED and other agencies. This is not only disgusting but a shameful political vendetta unacceptable to anyone,” he said.