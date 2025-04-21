Cuddalore cops seize 21 kg ganja, Rs 3L-worth gutka products, arrest 10

CUDDALORE: A total of 10 people have been arrested in two separate incidents involving the alleged sale and smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products in the district over the weekend.

Following instructions from Cuddalore superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, a surprise raid was conducted under the supervision of Chidambaram sub-division deputy superintendent of police T Augustin Joshua Lamech on Saturday.

A police team led by Annamalainagar inspector K Ambedkar conducted searches near a cremation ground and a garbage mound in Vadhakiruppu. Six persons were arrested, from whom the police seized a total of 21 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh, four two-wheelers and mobile phones, said an official.

The suspects have been identified as R Kathir alias Kathiravan (21) and M Tamil alias Tamilselvan (21) of Velakkudi, M Prabhu (27) of Thandeswaranallur, V Arunkumar (22) of Theerthampalayam, B Bala (25) of Thunichiramadu Veerasolagan, and S Kaushik alias Kouseelan (22) of Chidambaram town.

In connection with the case, the police are searching for four more suspects -- M Mahesh of Puthageni, N Sriram of Chettimedu, and M Naveen of Vallampadugai and T Sabari alias Tejaswaran of Chidambaram. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident early Sunday morning, Panruti police intercepted two cars, bearing Gujarat and Puducherry registration numbers, carrying banned tobacco products at Four Road Junction. The operation, conducted under the supervision of Panruti sub-division DSP P N Raja, was initiated during a routine vehicle check. "Two cars coming back-to-back failed to stop when signalled by the police. Our team chased and intercepted them," said a police officer.

Upon inspection, the police found 258 kg of gutka worth Rs 3 lakh and arrested four persons -- R Abdul Rasheed (46) of Nellikuppam, K Ramesh (24) of Pragpura in Rajasthan, and K Harish (26) and R Sakarlal (28) of Jalore in Rajasthan. The two vehicles used for smuggling were also seized. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband.

SP Jeyakumar visited the Panruti police station and inspected the seized contraband. He also made inquiries about the operation with the officers.