Is the party ending for Puducherry? 119 hotels up for sale

PUDUCHERRY: A significant decline in tourist influx and expenditure lately has triggered serious repercussions in the once-thriving hospitality sector in the Union Territory, with the Puducherry Hotels Association saying that nearly 119 properties have put up a “for sale” sign. Stiff competition from prominent hotel chains, proliferation of unlicensed homestays and street food vendors have worsened the financial predicaments of the businesses already striving to stay afloat.

“Hotel occupancy has fallen sharply, affecting mid-range hotels that are unable to compete and are now shutting down,” said Anand Gandhiraj, secretary of Hotel Association of Pondicherry, affiliated to the Southern India Hotels and Restaurants Association. “Occupancy rates, which previously averaged between 65% and 75% annually, have now dropped to 40-55%. The situation is compounded by the upcoming addition of 2,000 new rooms in a year, to the existing 3,000-room inventory,” he said.

Also, the dwindling tourist inflow has led to a trend that has pushed the businesses to stay put for a few high-demand days to support the whole year. Gandhiraj said, “Demand exceeds supply only during a few days in a year. People are investing based on these few high-demand days. Big hotel chains like Radisson and Accord leverage national marketing to attract visitors. Local hotels like Athithi, Sunway or Annamalai and the budget ones cannot match their scale.”