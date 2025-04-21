Madras HC grants bail to DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq, brother Mohamed Saleem in money laundering case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice Sunder Mohan also granted bail to Mohamed Saleem, brother of Jaffer Sadiq.

Sadiq was arrested by the ED on June 26 at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case.

The NCB had apprehended him in March 2024 for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

On Monday, the HC said : "Considering the various factors, this Court is of the view that further incarceration of the petitioners pending trial would violate their right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and hence, this Court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioners on certain conditions, which would ensure that they are available to face the trial."

The court imposed various conditions including asking the petitioners to execute a bond for Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the XII Additional Special Judge for CBI case, Chennai.

They shall surrender their passports before the Special Court, if they have not already been seized by the ED, the judge added.

The petitioners shall appear before the trial court regularly and if their absence was not justified, the ED shall be at liberty to seek cancellation of bail.