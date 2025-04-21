Motorists seek reflectors, signboards at roundabouts in Coimbatore to prevent road mishaps

COIMBATORE: The recent initiative by the District Road Safety Committee, comprising the State Highways department, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), police department, district administration and other departments to replace traffic signals with roundabouts at key city junctions has significantly eased traffic congestion. However, the move has also sparked safety concerns among motorists due to the lack of visibility at these newly-constructed roundabouts.



Structures installed at vital junctions such as Kurichi Pirivu, Sungam Bypass Road and GCT College on Thadagam Road are currently not equipped with essential safety features like reflectors and signboards. Without such indicators, motorists, especially during night-time or in poor weather conditions, find it difficult to spot the roundabouts in time, raising the risk of accidents.



Regular commuters say that while the roundabouts have helped ease traffic flow and reduce waiting times at signals, the absence of proper markings or warning signs is a serious oversight. "The idea is good, but these structures are hard to see at night. There are no lights or reflectors to alert drivers. It's quite dangerous," said R Suresh, a two-wheeler rider who frequently uses the Aathupalam-Podanur stretch.

Residents and road users have appealed to the authorities to install reflectors, signboards, and other safety measures to enhance the visibility of the roundabouts. Traffic experts also emphasise that proper signage and reflective materials are standard safety requirements for roundabouts, especially in urban areas where traffic density is high.



T Fazil, a motorist from Podanur, told TNIE, "All the newly-established roundabouts must be equipped with high-mast lights for proper all-around visibility. If not the lights, the officials must at least install reflectors and warning signboards to make these structures visible during nighttime so that these roundabouts can be fully utilised by the motorists."



Meanwhile, officials from the District Road Safety Committee have acknowledged the suggestions and said steps will be taken to improve safety features at these junctions.



Speaking to TNIE, G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) in Coimbatore, said, "We are in the process of assessing the needs at each roundabout, and the concerned officials will begin installing reflectors and signs shortly.

As far as the Kurichi Pirivu roundabout is concerned, there is already a high-mast light at the location. However, as the connection has been cut, the light is not turned on. I've intimated CCMC about the issue and asked their officials to repair the lights immediately."