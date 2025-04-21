PCB intervention sought against disposal of meat waste at Coimbatore's Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: The dumping of meat waste at the Vellalore dumpyard continues despite assurances from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to the contrary. Activists are now planning to submit a formal petition to the District Collector and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), seeking immediate intervention and strict action against the officials concerned for violating environmental norms.



The corporation's dumpyard has long been a point of contention due to the environmental and health hazards it poses to nearby communities. While the civic body had previously promised to discontinue the dumping of meat waste at the site, residents allege that meat waste continues to be regularly transported and discarded there.



In addition to general waste, meat waste is also being handled at the same site. The city generates around 8 to 9 tonnes of meat waste daily, with the quantity increasing to nearly 20 tonnes on Sundays and special occasions. A private firm was earlier permitted to manage this waste through a dedicated processing unit.



However, due to improper waste management and persistent foul smell affecting areas within a 5 kilometre radius, the corporation revoked the firm's contract. In the absence of a viable alternative, it has now come to light that meat waste is being buried directly in the dumpyard.



Expressing concern over the practice, several social activists stated that the foul smell and unhygienic conditions have made life miserable for people living in the surrounding areas. They argue that the unscientific disposal of meat waste not only pollutes the air and soil but also attracts stray animals and birds, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.



"We were told that meat waste would be handled through a proper disposal system, but that has not happened," said KS Mohan, a local activist and secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Committee. "The same practice of burying the meat waste in the dumpyard continues, and it's affecting public health and the environment. Despite the commissioner's assurance, around eight trucks full of meat waste were dumped here on Sunday."