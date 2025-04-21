Primary health centre in Tiruchy in a shambles, patients treated in asbestos shed

TIRUCHY: In yet another instance of administrative delay, the primary health centre (PHC) at Meikkal Nayakkanpatti in Thuraiyur continues to operate from a building declared structurally unsafe in 2023. The structure, built in 1997, has not only been declared unfit for use but also displays a banner mentioning it.

Yet, nearly 10 staff members, including two doctors, nurses, and field health workers, continue to use the building storage for administrative work. What's worse, patients are treated in two asbestos-roofed sheds that fall short on both privacy and safety.

The PHC is the only public facility for over 36,000 people across 26 villages in this predominantly agrarian belt. The PHC sees a daily footfall of 70 to 100 outpatients, rising to 150 on Mondays. Most cases involve insect bites, farming injuries and alcohol related emergencies as the PHC's proximity to the national highway.

During TNIE's visit, a man injured in an accident was being treated in an open asbestos-roofed shed due to the absence of an emergency room. "We are forced to work like this. The building is unsafe, but there's no place else for equipment and medicine," said a hospital staff.

The original PHC building shows visible signs of deterioration — the roof above the lab, storage and entrance is cracked and leaking, while shattered floor tiles pose a hazard. While the centre oversees six health sub-centres, only basic lab services such as sugar testing are available.

Other diagnostic procedures are referred to the government hospital in Kattupudur. Although a maternity block built a decade ago remains structurally sound, it is not fully equipped and depends on the damaged building for medicines and staff.

As a result, deliveries are discouraged, and high risk pregnancies are referred to Government Hospital in Namakkal, which is 20 km away. "I came with my wife for her check-up. But for delivery, we were told to go to Namakkal. It's not safe here," said K Elavarasan, a local farmer.

This hospital is considered auspicious. I had my first child here. Also this hospital is famous for treating pregnant women and was also safe for deliveries," recalled M Malathi. V C Hemanchand Gandhi, district health officer said,

"We have sent condemnation approval and an estimate for reconstruction works. We are waiting for the funds from the National Health Mission, which will receive allocations under the 15th Finance Commission. Sanction is expected soon."