Tiruppur knitwear exports rise by 20 per cent, green practices pull buyers

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur knitwear sector exported goods worth Rs 40,000 crore in the last fiscal, 2024-25, thus achieving a 20% growth over the Rs 33,400-crore mark of the previous fiscal, 2023-24. The exports surpassed the estimated 10 percent growth rate and is expected to grow 15 percent in the current financial year.

KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporter’s Association, said, “Before we recovered from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we faced international issues, including the Ukraine-Russia war. Due to this, our exports, which exceeded Rs 34,000 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, decreased to Rs 33,400 crore in 2023-24. In the last FY, we made various efforts to get back on the growth track.”

“We are giving importance to green production (production without affecting nature). In particular, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), where we recycle 13 crore liters of water per day, with 96% being reused.

In terms of renewable energy, we produce 2,000 megawatts (MW) through windmills and 250 MW via solar power. We use 350 MW for our industry and the rest is supplied to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Keeping climate change risks in mind, we have planted 2.2 million trees with a 90% survival rate. These have been key factors in attracting international buyers from various countries. In addition, international circumstances were also favourable to us. We have received more orders from the US and European countries,” he added.

Further, he said, “We expect 15% export growth in the current financial year. The central and state governments should also support us. Tiruppur’s infrastructure facilities should be improved in line with export growth. It is necessary to provide bank loans with simple processes, subsidies and incentives.”