TNEB, civic bodies to jointly power electric vehicles

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), in collaboration with local bodies, is planning to set up Common Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (PCS) with the participation of private players across the state. The TNEB officials had recently approached the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and a few other local bodies to discuss the proposal.

According to a senior official, around 100 PCS are likely to be established in Chennai alone, while every other municipal corporation, municipality and panchayat may get 5-10 stations each, as per local requirements. People will be charged a fee to use the facilities. Several private players and corporate companies have shown interest in setting up the charging stations across the state, provided there is assistance, especially in land identification and electricity supply, the official said.

“With the growing demand for electric vehicles, shopping malls, theatres and other commercial spaces should also come forward to set up charging points on their own premises to make it convenient for EV users,” he suggested.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TNEB official pointed out, “At present, there are 472 public charging stations in districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram. However, as the number of electric vehicles is gradually rising in Tamil Nadu, the existing charging stations are inadequate. Hence, we have decided to join hands with local bodies.”

The official also stressed that acquiring land for these charging stations is one of the major challenges. “The union government has directed all power distribution companies to ensure the setting up of one common charging station every 25 km along national highways as well as 3 km within city limits. Based on this, we have planned to facilitate setting up PCS near substations. We have conducted feasibility studies a couple of years ago. But, the plan was dropped due to some technical reasons,” he said, adding that there is renewed focus now.